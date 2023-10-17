WhatsApp introduces password-less passkeys for Android users

Shillong, October 17: In a noteworthy update, Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to make passkeys available to all Android users, eliminating the need for insecure and sometimes bothersome two-factor SMS authentication.

As per IANS, the company announced this development on X (formerly Twitter) and shared that Android users will soon have the option to log in securely with passkeys. These passkeys can be unlocked using your face, fingerprint, or PIN, ensuring enhanced security.

While WhatsApp had been testing passkeys in its beta channel, they are now rolling out to the wider user base. However, there is no information yet regarding support for WhatsApp passkeys on iPhones.

The Android support for passkeys will be gradually deployed over the next several weeks and months. Passkeys serve as an alternative to traditional passwords, relying on your device’s built-in authentication methods.

Both Apple and Google already offer support for passkeys to enhance user security. Google, in fact, recently encouraged users to embrace passkeys over traditional passwords, citing their speed and increased security due to cryptographic measures.

Passkeys provide a faster and more secure login experience. Google acknowledges that while these new technologies represent significant progress, the transition may take some time, and traditional passwords may continue to coexist with passkeys for a while.

Earlier this year, Google introduced support for passkeys, receiving positive feedback as a simpler and more secure method for online account access.