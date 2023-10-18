Residents near Singhania building asked to vacate homes for safety

Shillong, Oct 18: People residing in the vicinity of the fire-damaged Singhania Building in the city were asked to leave their residences on late Tuesday night by the administration for the sake of their safety. Some residents expressed displeasure that they were asked to vacate the place late night.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner said that around 22 men have been accommodated at Ramakrishna Mission while many females have gone to their relatives places. The DC also said that experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Shillong would conduct a safety assessment of the building.