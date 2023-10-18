WJH pharmacies asked to install CCTV cameras within a month

Jowai, Oct 18: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has prepared and released a Joint Action Plan on “Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking” whereas, it is imperative to issue necessary directions to the medical/pharmacy shops selling scheduled H and X drugs for monitoring their sale.

Therefore, B.S Sohliya, District Magistrate of West Jaintia Hills (WJH) District, in exercise of the power conferred upon him under Section 133 Cr.PC 1973 has issued direction for strict compliance by medical/ pharmacy shops selling schedule X or H drugs.

All the medical/pharmacy shops of West Jaintia Hills District, selling scheduled X or H drugs as per rule 65 (9) (a) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 are hereby directed to install CCTV cameras inside and outside their shops.

Time period of one month is being given to all the Medical Pharmacy shop owners for installation of CCTV cameras. Footage of such cameras can be randomly checked by the District Drug Controller Authority / Child Welfare Police Officer at any time.

In case any medical shop owner fails to comply with these directions, appropriate action shall be taken against such person /owner.