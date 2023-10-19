Nongpoh, Oct 19: The highly anticipated 5th AHOR 4×4 Off-Road Challenge 2023 was inaugurated today at Kharsati Natural Park in Ri Bhoi District.

The adrenaline-pumping off-road event is set to span three action-packed days, culminating on October 21, 2023. Organized by the Adventurous Hynniewtrep Off-Roaders (AHOR), the event has drawn off-roading enthusiasts from across the region.

This year’s Off-Road Challenge has garnered significant attention, with over 60 enthusiastic participants registering from both within the state and neighboring regions. The event is classified into four exciting categories: Ladies, Stock, Semi-Modified, and Modified, offering a diverse range of challenges for competitors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Damian Umdor, President of AHOR, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. “Participants from various states across the North East have come to take part in this thrilling challenge. We have received more than 60 registrations, and we expect even more participants to join, as some are still en route. The tracks this year have been deliberately designed to be exceptionally tough and challenging to enhance the skills of off-roaders and elevate the quality of our off-road community.”

Mr. Umdor further elaborated on the event, stating, “Today, we have planned a night track, and we hope that the spectators who come to witness the event will be astounded by the exceptional skills of our off-roaders.”

Notably, Mr. Umdor highlighted the distinct categories for vehicles: “We have classified vehicles into categories to ensure a level playing field. The Ladies category is designed exclusively for women participants, while the Stock category is for those who have not made any modifications to their vehicles. The Semi-Modified category is for vehicles with minimal alterations, and the Modified category includes vehicles that have undergone significant transformations, such as engine upgrades and other major modifications.”

Ferdinand Jahrin, General Secretary of AHOR, extended a warm invitation to the public, saying, “We welcome everyone to come and witness the off-road prowess of our talented off-roaders. With competitors in all four categories, including our very own Khasi Off-Roaders, we believe this event will significantly elevate the sport of off-roading within our state.”

Mr. Jahrin also noted that a substantial number of participants were competing in the Stock category, and a few women had enthusiastically entered the challenge, demonstrating the growing appeal of off-roading in the region.

As the 5th AHOR 4×4 Off-Road Challenge unfolds over the next three days, off-road enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike can expect to witness an exhilarating display of skill and determination from the participants, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Kharsati Natural Park.