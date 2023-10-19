KSU wants Khasi, Garo as official languages

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The KSU on Wednesday endorsed the demand of the Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) to declare Khasi as one of the official languages of the state. The union went a step further and said Garo should also be named along with English and Khasi as the official language of Meghalaya.

“It is the duty of the government to start from the state itself. How can the state expect the central government to recognise Khasi and Garo languages if the state itself does not consider them as official languages,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said.

He stated that the KAS demand is legitimate and now the ball is in the state government’s court.