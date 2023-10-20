OnePlus to introduce foldable smartphone on October 27 in India

Shillong, October 20: Global technology brand OnePlus has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of “OnePlus Open” in India at a price of Rs 1,39,999.

This innovative device is available in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk color options, and starting from October 27, customers can purchase it from OnePlus’s official website, as well as select online and offline stores.

As per IANS, for those eager to get their hands on the OnePlus Open, pre-orders will begin on October 19, providing early access benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, expressed excitement about the launch, stating that the OnePlus Open represents an uncompromising flagship foldable experience set to revolutionize the foldable smartphone market.

This foldable device boasts a triple main camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP periscope telephoto with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with AutoFocus. Additionally, there are two selfie cameras—a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on the cover screen.

The OnePlus Open features a 6.31-inch cover screen with a 20:09 aspect ratio. Users can unfold the device to reveal a large 7.82-inch main display with an impressive 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, enhancing the content immersion.

For an immersive entertainment experience, the device supports Dolby Vision video playback and boasts a triple spatial speaker setup to match stunning visuals with impressive audio.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and dual 5G cellular connectivity for fast and seamless connections.