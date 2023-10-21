No takers for VPP in Jaintia Hills, says NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 20: The NPP on Friday remarked that there aren’t any applicants for the VPP in the Jaintia Hills region.

“There is no impact in Jaintia Hills. People do not embrace the VPP anymore,” according to Comingone Ymbon, Cabinet minister and prominent NPP leader from West Jaintia Hills.

The VPP is preparing to win a significant portion of the upcoming Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections, at least in the Khasi-Jaintia region.

Commenting on the impending ADC polls, Ymbon stated, “As of right now, the people of the state will give their mandate to the NPP. This is the MDA government, and I believe the NPP will win again this time.”

Talking about the NPP, he said, “We have already started preparing for the MDC elections also and NPP will come back in the Khasi- Jaintia region.”

The NPP leader said not just VPP but all the other political parties like the Congress, BJP and UDP will be in the fray but ultimately it will be the NPP who will outshine the others in the ADC polls.

With the district council polls around the corner, political parties have started to huddle up to strategise and put their best foot forward and while the old parties are gearing up all eyes are on the new entrant VPP.