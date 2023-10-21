World Watch

Jury selection begins in trial against Trump

Atlanta, Oct 20: Jury selection began on Friday for the first defendant to go to trial in the Georgia case that accuses former President Donald Trump and others of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was indicted just over two months ago along with Trump and 17 others. Two of those others – including Sidney Powell, who was supposed to go on trial with Chesebro – have already pleaded guilty to reduced charges. No trial date has been set yet for the rest, who’ve pleaded not guilty. The proceedings will provide a first extensive look at the evidence that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have amassed against him and the rest of the defendants. (AP)

Indian man wins jackpot in UAE

Dubai, Oct 20: Magesh Kumar Natarajan, an Indian project manager, on Friday became the first winner outside the UAE of a new raffle draw that will earn him more than Rs 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years, dramatically changing his fortunes. Natarajan, 49, won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Emirates Draw. The win ensures he will get Dh 25,000 (5.6 lakh) a month for 25 years.The project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu is the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside the UAE. It was his four-year work assignment in Saudi Arabia from 2019 to earlier this year that set the stage for a remarkable twist of fate. His travels through Dubai exposed him to the city’s popular draws. This kindled his interest, leading him to discover Emirates Draw. It was only when officials from the Emirates Draw made the life-changing call that Magesh genuinely believed that he won. With this win, Magesh’s priority is to give back to the community. In addition, he plans to invest in his daughters’ education and secure a brighter future for his family. (PTI)