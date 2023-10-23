Israeli government to release unseen footage of Hamas atrocities

Shillong, October 23: In a move aimed at countering what the Israeli government describes as a “Holocaust denial-like phenomenon,” they have announced their intention to release previously unreleased footage of the violence inflicted by Hamas terrorists on October 7. This event resulted in the tragic deaths of more than 1,400 Israeli citizens.

As per India Today, government spokesperson Eylon Levy made this announcement in a video posted on social media. The footage, recovered from the bodies of Hamas terrorists, is set to be unveiled on Monday. It reportedly reveals the brutal killings of Israelis, including women and children, as well as the hostage-taking of hundreds of individuals.

Levy expressed his disbelief at having to take this step, saying, “The government press office will screen previously unreleased footage of the atrocities committed against our people on October 7 for foreign media.”

Despite accounts from survivors and those involved in victim identification, there have been online claims casting doubt on the scale of the violence perpetrated by Hamas on October 7. As of October 23, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in over 4,700 Palestinian casualties in Gaza, according to Palestinian officials, and 1,400 Israeli casualties, with 212 people taken hostage in Gaza.

This decision by the Israeli government coincides with global protests and diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict. In response to the escalating situation, the United States and other nations have pledged to deploy additional air defense systems to the Middle East.