IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire

IIIT Delhi said that this year no student attended the event in the colonial robe and hat, but they choose traditional attire — kurta pajama and saree — for this special day.

IIIT-Delhi official said that the institute introduced new and culturally resonant convocation attire.

It said that graduates, resplendent in traditional kurtas and stoles which exuded a sense of regality and pride as they walked across the stage,

IIIT-Delhi said that 715 brilliant students completed their undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs this year.

During the ceremony, 452 B.Tech students specialising in various fields, including computer science and engineering, electronics and communications engineering, computer science and applied mathematics, computer science and design, 237 M.Tech students, including 4 dual-degree holders in computer science and engineering, engineering, electronics and communications engineering, and computational biology, along with 26 Ph.D. were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements.

The Chancellor L-G Saxena commended not only the students but also the educators, parents, mentors, friends, and supporters who stood by them throughout their journey.

IANS