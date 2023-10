Shillong, Oct 28: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), East Khasi Hills district, apprehended four drug suppliers at Umshyrpi bridge under Jhalupara Police Out Post in the city and recovered 46,42 gms of contraband heroin carried in 41 vials, four mobile phones, one brown colour leather sling bag, one syringe, one black plastic bag, four empty vials and one vehicle bearing registration number ML 05 D 9905.

All of them have been booked under the NDPS Act