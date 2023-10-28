Ambulance service bidding process raises eyebrows

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 27: After 13 years of operating in Meghalaya, GVK EMRI has decided not to participate in the bidding for appointing a new ambulance service provider in the state.

The National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya on Thursday announced the scoring of the bidders, some of whom alleged the process could be fixed.

Among the conditions for the tendering was a clause mandating the bidding companies to have a local service provider. Medulance Healthcare and a local enterprise were given 70 marks ahead of the technical presentation entailing 30 marks to be held on Sunday.

“Everyone knows Medulance and their local service provider, Edna Enterprise from Mawlai had helped NHM to manage a fleet of ambulances on an ad hoc basis after the contract with GVK EMRI expired,” a bidder said, declining to be quoted.

The bidder said Medulance is more of an aggregator like Rapido bike service, facilitating and assigning ambulances during emergencies.

It was also learnt that the state government had sought a certificate of experience for at least three years but Medulance has been providing ambulance services to the Delhi government for two years now.

“Even Edna Enterprise has managed the services locally for a year. How can the government consider their bid when it sought bidders with more than three years of experience?” he asked.

Another allegation is that Ziqitza Healthcare Limited filed an affidavit stating there is no case against them although a CBI case is pending against it in Rajasthan.

The non-participation of GVK EMRI in the bidding process has raised eyebrows as it has been providing services in 17 states across the country.