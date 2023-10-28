‘No genuine citizen should be left out of voters’ list’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 27: Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari on Friday declared that the right to be included in the voters’ list should not be denied to any law-abiding person who happens to be living in Meghalaya and who is in possession of all the required legal documentation.

Speaking at a state-level event to introduce the special summary revision of photo-electoral rolls and draft publication of photo-electoral rolls at the DC’s office here, Tiwari said no one should be deprived if they are bonafide citizens of India and possess all the necessary documents.

Additionally, he made the point that in order to make sure that no non-Indian voters should be added to the voters’ list, the normal SOPs on any claim and objections need to be carefully examined.

“The first thing we have to do is make sure that every single lawful citizen of the nation has registered. In addition, more care needs to be taken to ensure that non-Indians are not enrolled. Even if just one non-Indian is added to the voters’ list, we anticipate a great deal of conjecture in the media,” the CEO stated.

According to Tiwari, political parties have been given access to the draft photo-electoral rolls so they may voice concerns if the draft contains any names of people who are not legitimate citizens.

He stated that as political parties are the primary participants in the election process, they have every right to voice concerns.

In the meantime, the CEO noted that one of the state’s main advantages is its community-based organisations.

“I’m glad to hear that the different Dorbar Shnongs in East Khasi Hills are actively interested in spreading the word about this special summary revision in their individual towns and villages. If other regions of the state implement this same method, it will be beneficial as well,” he stated.

Additionally, he stated that the participation of neighbourhood organisations like Dorbar Shnongs will guarantee that the entire procedure is inclusive and error-free.

Earlier, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah emphasised the importance of making sure that all eligible youth who turn 18 in January 2024 are enrolled.

She asserted that the electoral rolls themselves are essential to the democratic process.

“Determining who is eligible to vote is a fundamental component of the democratic system,” she stated.

Kurbah discussed the significance of the special summary revision, stating that voter identification changes, deaths, and migrations cause the electoral rolls to become outdated.

She said that summary revision is the systematic and periodic update of the photo-electoral rolls to reflect the current and accurate democratic landscape.

Copies of the draft were handed out to the representatives of the various political parties on the occasion.