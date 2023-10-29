Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan conclude Mumbai schedule for ‘Thalaivar 170’

Shillong, October 29: Two iconic legends of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, have wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of their much-anticipated project, ‘Thalaivar 170’.

As per IANS, Lyca Productions, the film’s production house, announced the successful completion of the Mumbai shoot on their official handle. They shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the two legendary actors and stated, “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar 170. Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar 170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan. Done with MUMBAI Schedule.”

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had shared a photo of himself with Amitabh Bachchan, expressing his joy at working with the Bollywood legend again. The two actors were seen standing side by side, beaming with smiles.

Rajinikanth captioned the post, “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

Amitabh Bachchan also took to Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes image of himself with a magnifying glass on the film set. He wrote, “Trying to magnify the moment. First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR, RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr.”

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his happiness at reuniting with the Tamil megastar on his official handle. He captioned a black and white picture of the two, saying, “Back with the great THALAIVAR .. the Leader, the Head, the CHIEF .. @rajinikanth on his 170th film .. what an honour and a huge privilege .. after 33 years .. !! and you haven’t changed a bit .. still the GREATEST. ‘Thalaivar 170’”

This project marks the return of these two legends on the silver screen after their last collaboration in the Hindi film ‘Hum’ in 1991, directed by Mukul Anand. ‘Hum’ was a massive success in the 1990s, and it had a significant impact on Indian cinema.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Thalaivar 170’ also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to hit theaters in 2024, creating immense excitement among audiences from Mumbai to Chennai.