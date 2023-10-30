Education most potent medium to even out inequalities: Vice President

Guwahati, Oct 30: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday described education as the most effective mechanism to bring societal change.

Calling upon education institutions to be crucible of change in society, Dhankhar, who was on a day-long visit to Guwahati, said it would be possible only when the institutions engage in innovation, research and development, and think out of the box.

During an interaction with the faculty members and students of Cotton University here, Dhankhar underlined that education is the most potent medium to even out inequalities and to combat inequities. “If we manage to have quality education, other things will fall in place,” he said.

Stating that an ecosystem has been put in place for everyone to realise his or her full potential, Dhankhar said there is no dearth of opportunity for youth today. “It’s the right time, right circumstances, right system. Everything is possible. You have to only take the first step and the system will help you,” he said.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the Vice President said, “It is not degree oriented, it is knowledge and skill oriented. This is a big change.”

Praising Cotton University for producing several illustrious alumni, including many chief ministers, the Vice President suggested holding biennial meetings of the alumni and their engagement to give back to the society through the college.

In the afternoon, the Vice President attended the third convocation of the Assam Royal Global University as chief guest.

In his address, he said he was pleasantly surprised to see the campus of the university and its culture. He further said that he has the conviction that the university would soon set new standards in the realm of education in the country.

Altogether 1197 students of Assam Royal Global University received their degrees and diplomas along with the 42 gold medallists, 45 silver medallists, and four awardees of the Salvers for exemplary achievements in the convocation.