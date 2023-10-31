Gut bacteria’s role in severe malaria risk unveiled

Shillong, October 31: Researchers have identified specific bacteria species in the gut that are associated with an increased risk of severe malaria in both humans and mice, as per a study published in Nature Communications.

IANS reported that the study revealed that mice with certain species of Bacteroides in their guts were significantly more prone to severe malaria. A similar link was observed in the intestinal tracts of children suffering from severe malaria.

The Bacteroides species were found to interact with other gut microbiota members, rendering individuals more susceptible to severe malaria. This discovery could open the door to innovative strategies targeting gut bacteria to prevent severe malaria and related fatalities, according to researchers from Indiana University in the US.

Malaria, a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through mosquito bites, remains a global health concern. The latest World Malaria Report by the World Health Organization estimates that 619,000 people died from malaria in 2021, with 76 percent of these fatalities occurring in children aged 5 or younger.

Nathan Schmidt, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University’s School of Medicine, noted that previous efforts have made progress in malaria treatment and prevention, including vaccines, antimalarial drugs, mosquito control measures, and improved healthcare processes. However, the stagnation in reducing malaria-related deaths over the past five years highlights the urgent need for new approaches.

Schmidt stated, “This plateau highlights the need for novel approaches to prevent malaria-related fatalities. Presently, there are no approaches that target gut microbiota. Therefore, we believe that our approach represents an exciting opportunity.”