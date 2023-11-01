Israel bolsters Red Sea air defenses with navy missile boats

Shillong, November 1: Israel has taken significant steps to enhance its air defense capabilities in the Red Sea region by deploying Navy missile boats, a response to a series of missile and drone attacks originating from Yemen and orchestrated by Iran-backed Houthi militants.

As per IANS, this development was confirmed by the Israeli military on Wednesday, as reported by various media outlets.

The decision to deploy these naval assets was made after careful consideration of the situation and as part of an overall effort to strengthen defense measures in the area. The immediate trigger for this move was an incident where a missile, accompanied by two drones, was launched from Yemen towards Israel, an act reported by the Times of Israel.

Furthermore, on the following Wednesday morning, an additional target was successfully intercepted in the vicinity of Eilat, which stands as Israel’s southernmost city along the Red Sea coast.

Eilat, traditionally home to approximately 50,000 residents, has experienced a surge in population as it provided refuge for tens of thousands of evacuees from Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip and towns close to the Lebanese border. These areas have been under relentless bombardment in recent weeks, further underscoring the need for heightened security measures.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized their multi-layered air defense systems in the region, specifically designed to protect against Houthi threats. Additionally, the presence of the US military in the Red Sea area played a crucial role in intercepting Houthi missiles and drones headed towards the region.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari issued a stern warning, stating that Israel retains a high state of defense readiness. He further emphasized the augmented naval presence, capable of providing both significant protection and offensive capabilities. Hagari made it clear that Israel possesses the ability to respond to security threats, with a determination to safeguard its interests.