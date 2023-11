Shillong, Nov 2: Along with the rest of the world, the Catholic faithful in Shillong observed All Souls’ Day in at the Catholic cemetery, Laitumkhrah today. Christians remember the departed on this day and offered special prayers at their graves.

As a mark of remembrance, relatives and friends offered prayers and decorated their loved ones’ graves with candles and flowers. A Special Mass in the cemetery was observed and the Archbishop of Shillong Victor Lyngdoh was also present on the occasion.