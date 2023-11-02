Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s to begin week-long visit to India

Shillong, November 2: Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to begin a one-week visit to India, starting on Friday.

As per IANS, his itinerary includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other high-ranking government officials. The Bhutanese monarch will be accompanied by senior Bhutanese government officials.

During his visit, which extends until November 10, King Wangchuck will also tour the states of Assam and Maharashtra. This visit underscores the special friendship and cooperative relationship between India and Bhutan, characterized by trust and mutual understanding.

It offers an opportunity for both nations to assess their extensive bilateral cooperation and further strengthen their exemplary partnership in various sectors, according to official sources.