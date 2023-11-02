Cash-for-questions: Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, Opposition MPs walk out of Ethics Committee meeting

Moitra had appeared before the Ethics Committee on Thursday after she was summoned for the second time in connection with the charges against her.

As per sources, the members were not asking relevant and proper questions. The source said that she was asked by the committee members which days she was travelling and with whom, which was opposed by the Opposition MPs.

Soon after the questioning began Moitra was seen walking out angrily along with the Opposition MPs of the parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting.

Moitra on Wednesday had written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The Ethics Committee is probing BJP MP Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On last Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave “oral evidence” to the panel against Moitra.

