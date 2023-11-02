Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ extended version released on Netflix for his Birthday

Shillong, November 2: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday today, the actor has a special gift for his fans. The extended version of his film, ‘Jawan’, is now available on Netflix.

As per India Today, this release coincides with the celebration of King Khan’s birthday, which is nothing short of a grand festival.

‘Jawan,’ which was released on September 7 this year, had already made a significant impact at the box office, breaking several records. It achieved the highest opening day earnings in the history of Hindi cinema, raking in Rs 129.06 crore worldwide.

To announce the availability of the extended version on Netflix, the streaming platform dropped a promotional clip featuring SRK. The video starts with Shah Rukh Khan in his ‘Jawan’ character, making a call to Netflix and insisting on the immediate release of his film on the platform. He humorously threatens, “Else your ‘Tudum’ will be ‘budum,’” and his girl gang joins in the fun.

The clip showcases playful banter between Shah Rukh and a voice on the call as the actor playfully exerts pressure on Netflix. He ultimately persuades them to release ‘Jawan’ early on the platform, or he won’t “diffuse the bomb.” He says, “A gift for you on my birthday. Watch Jawan streaming on Netflix.” The extended cut of ‘Jawan’ is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The video was captioned, “Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye. We’re good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix.”