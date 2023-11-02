Sushmita Sen praises Ila Arun’s role in ‘Aarya’ Season 3

Shillong, November 2: Actress Sushmita Sen, eagerly anticipating the release of the third season of her hit streaming series ‘Aarya,’ has lauded the addition of Nalini, portrayed by Ila Arun, as the ideal counterpart to the titular character, Aarya.

As per IANS, in ‘Aarya’ Season 3, viewers will witness Nalini engaging in a head-to-head battle with Aarya, introducing a transformative element to the storyline.

Speaking about her collaboration with Ila, Sushmita expressed, “Working with Ila Arun in the upcoming season of ‘Aarya’ has been an incredible experience. Her unique blend of talent and ferocity not only deepens her character but also enhances the entire series, injecting a new level of intensity. Ila ji is an exceptional actress, and her portrayal of Nalini is nothing short of exceptional.”

“As Aarya, I’ve encountered various on-screen challenges, but squaring off against Ila ji’s character takes it to a different level. She is the perfect counterpart to ‘Aarya,’ and the dynamic between our characters is a formidable force. Among all the individuals I’ve worked with, Ila ji is undoubtedly one of the most fierce actors I’ve had the privilege of working with and witnessing on screen, regardless of gender. Season 3 of ‘Aarya’ will showcase Ila ji in an unprecedented manner, and I can hardly wait to return to the set with her,” she added.

‘Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.