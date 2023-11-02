UK tribunal rejects Apple’s bid to block class action lawsuit over iPhone performance

Shillong, November 2: The Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK has turned down Apple’s request to halt a class action lawsuit against the company.

As per IANS, this lawsuit, filed by consumer rights advocate Justin Gutmann, accuses Apple of intentionally slowing down older iPhone models to incentivize customers to purchase newer ones.

Gutmann’s lawsuit, which was filed last year, alleges that Apple equipped the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, and 7 Plus with batteries that couldn’t keep up with the devices’ processors and operating systems, as reported by The Verge.

In an attempt to thwart the lawsuit in May, Apple dismissed the accusations as “baseless.” The company also refuted the claims about battery issues, except for certain iPhone 6S models.