India is becoming a ruthless side, time to celebrate Indian fast bowlers: Shoaib Akhtar

Shillong, November 3: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said that India have become a ruthless side and this “onslaught” will continue for the rest of the World Cup after India handed Sri Lanka a historic 302 runs defeat on Thursday.

Akhtar looked pleased after Shami clinched his second five-for of the tournament and registered his best bowling figures (5/18) against Sri Lanka.

The veteran right-arm pacer also went past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups. Shami now has 45 wickets in just 14 matches.

He has the best average (12.29) and best strike rate (15.75) among all bowlers who have taken more than 30 wickets in the history of World Cups.

“India is becoming a ruthless side from this point the onslaught cannot be stopped but my request to Indians is to start celebrating your fast bowlers because everyone was happy and there was a lot of noise on each delivery at the Wankhede Stadium,” Akhtar said in a video posted on X.

I am personally happy for Shami he has found his rhythm back he has claimed so many wickets and has got 45 World Cup wickets overall.”

While chasing a target of 358, Sri Lanka succumbed to a total of 55 in just 19.4 overs courtesy of Indian pacers who took 9 wickets. Mohammad Siraj finished with figures of 3/15 while Bumrah, who sent back Pathum Nissanka in the first ball of Sri Lanka’s chase, returned 1/8.

“Siraj is running, Bumrah is lethal he is giving them comfort to both of them to bowl freely,” said Akhtar.

This was the third time this year that Sri Lanka were bowled out under 100 in ODIs against India.

The Rohit Sharma-led side becomes the first team to enter the semi-finals of World Cup 2023 and next they will face South Africa on Sunday at Eden Gardens. (IANS)