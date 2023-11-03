Mizoram polls: Around 2,000 elderly, differently-abled voters cast votes at homes

Election officials said that around 2,000 senior citizens, including women and PwDs exercised their franchise in their homes in presence of election officials as the elderly and PwD voters are unable to come to the polling stations on the day of actual balloting on November 7.

According to the officials, 5673 government officials, including security, polling personnel, and people associated with the essential services also voted through postal ballots in various facilitation centers set up in 11 districts.

The highest number of 1,654 senior citizens, PwD voters and government personnel have cast their votes in Aizawl district, followed by Lunglei district (1,114) and Lawngtlai district (1,064).

