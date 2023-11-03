NHAI assures temporary repair of NH-6 by November

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: As a temporary solution, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a deadline of November end to make the National Highway 6 motorable, which should provide some relief to commuters from the arduous journey.

“Once the road is motorable, the long-term rehabilitation and strengthening work will start for which the tender estimate has already been approved. The contractor who will complete the repairs will be named by December 15,” an NHAI representative stated on Thursday.

“We would like the full rehabilitation of the highway to be completed by June of next year before the monsoon season hits the state,” he stated.

Regarding the landslide-prone locations on the highway that frequently lead to traffic jams, the official stated that while NHAI is not an expert in this field, they have hired specialists to assess the issue and make recommendations. “Site visits have also taken place and by the end of this month, a proposal to remedy the highway’s recurrent landslip issues should be received,” he added.