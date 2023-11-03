Reforming air pollution regulations urgently needed as Delhi’s air quality hits ‘severe’ level: Congress

Shillong, November 3: Amidst the alarming decline in air quality, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh advocates a complete overhaul of the Air Pollution (Control and Prevention) Act and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

He points out that despite the existence of the National Clean Air Programme, it hasn’t made a significant impact on the deteriorating air quality.

As per IANS, Ramesh recalls the history of regulations, stating that the Air Pollution (Control and Prevention) Act was established in 1981, followed by the introduction of ambient air quality standards in April 1994 and their revision in October 1998. Subsequently, in November 2009, the NAAQS was revised to include a broader spectrum of pollutants detrimental to public health after a comprehensive review by institutions like IIT Kanpur.

He highlights the pressing need for reconsideration, citing mounting evidence of the adverse effects of air pollution on public health. In 2014, an expert Steering Committee on Air Pollution and Health Related Issues was formed, submitting its report in 2015. Ramesh points out the deficiencies in enforcing both the law and standards, compounded by the weakening of the National Green Tribunal.

He expresses his concern that the National Clean Air Programme, though widely discussed during November’s smog crisis in the capital, fails to produce tangible results. Ramesh emphasizes that air pollution is an ongoing nationwide issue that affects people throughout the year.

His remarks come as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, with Anand Vihar recording high levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10. The situation is dire, with air quality regulations urgently requiring a comprehensive revamp to address the worsening air quality crisis.