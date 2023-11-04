TMSC announces Bilgaro 4W Challenge to be held on Nov 17-18

Tura, Nov 4: The Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC) today, Nov 4 announced the dates of the most looked forward to motorsports event in the Garo Hills region, the Bilgaro 4W Challenge that will be held on Nov 17-18.

The two day event will be held at Anogre and Aguragre, two circuits that are taken up every year by Hill Climb and Sprint enthusiasts every year.

The announcement was made by the organizers of the event who stated that the motor sport event would test the skill and endurance of participants as well as their vehicles. The first day will feature a dirt Sprint on a 13 km track at Anogre, starting at 8 AM while the second day will feature a Hill Climb on a 6 km track at Aguragre, starting again at 8 AM.

The participants will compete in different categories based on their vehicle specifications and performance. Registration, scrutiny, and driver’s briefing will be held at Café Aldara, Rongkhon, Tura, on Nov 152 PM to 5 PM.

Giving a brief about the history of TMSC, the organizers stated it was a non-profit organization that aimed to promote motor sports and adventure tourism in Meghalaya and the Northeast region. The TMSC was founded in 2015 by a group of motor sport enthusiasts who wanted to create a platform for showcasing their passion and talent.

The TMSC organizes various events throughout the year, such as rallies, autocross, bike races, and off-road challenges.

It also announced a list of its new office bearers for the year 2023-2024 who were elected unanimously by the members.

The TMSC will be led by Grahambell Sangma as president and Souvik Sanyal as general secretary. While Jerich R Marak will be the working president, Aneesh Sangma has been chosen as the vice president.

The TMSC will have Rakesh Sangma, Adamkid Sangma, Tithue Momin, Chongkim Sangma, Salgita Marak, Ratan Momin in advisory roles.

Other office bearers include working secretaries Natash Yuvraj, Rayan Silkam, Tingku Marak, joint secretaries, Rocky Sangma, Daniel Sangma, Faroof Marak. The TMSC will see Albert Sangma, . Brando Marak, Laren Pangkam and Binny Sangma as publicity secretaries with Senggam Sangma, Sargam Sangma, Apinine Sangma, Aring Sangma, Chengseng Sangma, Asish Dey, Robastian Sangma, Rangku and Beolin as organising secretaries.

Deepak Mishra and Sunny Sangma will look after the finances of the club.

The organization has invited all motor sport lovers to join the club and participate in its events.