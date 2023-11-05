Patna, Nov 5 : RJD workers put up a large poster of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav outside the residence of Rabri Devi projecting him as the future chief minister of the state.

The poster has come up days ahead of Deputy Chief Minister’s birthday which falls on November 9, congratulating the Yadav scion in advance.

Leaders like Shivanand Tiwari and Jagadanand Singh have also expressed their desire to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that the time has not come to make him the chief minister.

The poster has come up at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not happy with the approach of Congress towards INDIA bloc. Addressing a gathering of CPI in Patna’s Miller High School on October 2, the Chief Minister said that he wants to promote Congress but its leaders are busy with the assembly elections.

On October 3, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav met the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while Nitish Kumar met the Congress Chief on October 4.

Sources said that Kharge told Nitish Kumar that Congress leaders are busy with the assembly elections and he should come to Delhi and take charge of the opposition unity and INDIA bloc.

Kharge reportedly asked Nitish Kumar to stay in Delhi and work for the INDIA bloc(IANS)