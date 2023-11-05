One soldier of IDF killed and two injured in Gaza clash

Shillong, November 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that they encountered Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the death of one soldier.

As per IANS, the fallen soldier is identified as Sergeant Yehonatan Maimon, who served in the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit and hailed from Okfam, Israel.

Since the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza on October 27, this marks the 29th IDF soldier who has lost their life. Over the period from October 7, the IDF has mourned the loss of 346 soldiers.