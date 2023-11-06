Meghalaya CM flags off NCC car rally

Shillong, Nov 6: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today flagged of a car rally organized by the North Eastern Region Directorate of the National Cadet Corps as part of the celebration of the glorious 75 years of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The rally organized as part of a Special outreach programme will culminate onNovember 26 at Guwahati.

In his address, the Chief Minister lauded the contribution of NCC in nation building, appreciated the Cultural Programme performed by the Cadets and encouraged them to do well.

A total of 277 schools, 151 colleges, 44 districts, spanning across 6 States, all united in the spirit of NCC are taking part in the car rally. This car rally aims for a sense of camaraderie, leadership, spirit of sportsmanship, spirit of adventure and imbibe the spirit of patriotism among the youth, inspiring them to uphold the values that NCC stands for.