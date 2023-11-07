Assam CS asks DCs to submit contingency plans for safe Diwali

Guwahati, Nov 7: The Assam chief secretary has asked all district commissioners (DCs) in the state to take all necessary steps to ensure prevention of fire outbreak and other incidents in view of the Diwali festivities over the weekend.

The chief secretary has, in a notification issued here, requested the DCs to provide information on the number of fire incidents in their respective districts during the past three years.

Information has also been sought from the DCs in regard to the number of deaths and persons injured owing to burn injuries as a result of firecrackers in their respective districts during the past three years.

Besides, the DCs have also been directed to provide information on the number of road accidents in their respective districts in the past three years.

The information has been sought by Wednesday and the three-year data should include the number of incidents/mishaps two days prior to the festival, on the day of the festival (November 12, 2023) and a day after the festival, the notification stated.

“Further, the district commissioners have been asked to submit a contingency plan for safe celebration of the festival in their districts,” the notification issued by the office of the chief secretary, read.

Notably, a total of 28 incidents of fire were reported across Assam, including four in Guwahati during Diwali last year.

Besides, as many as 160 road traffic accidents and eight burn cases were recorded in various parts of Assam during the two-day Diwali and Kali Puja festivities last year.