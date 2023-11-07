NHPC achieves record half-yearly net profit of Rs. 2,500 crore

By
The Shillong Times
-
0

Shillong, November 7: Government-owned NHPC, India’s foremost hydropower company, has reported its highest-ever half-yearly standalone net profit of Rs. 2,500 crore.

As per IANS, this impressive figure surpasses the previous half-year’s net profit of Rs. 2,483 crores.

NHPC’s consolidated net profit for the current half-year stands at Rs. 2,583 crore, marking an increase from the consolidated net profit of Rs. 2,575 crore for the corresponding previous half-year.

The NHPC Board granted approval for the financial results covering the second quarter and half-year concluded on September 30, 2023, during its meeting held on Monday.

NHPC boasts a total installed capacity of 7,097.2 MW in renewable power, which includes wind and solar energy. This capacity is distributed across 25 power stations, with 1,520 MW originating from its subsidiaries.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR