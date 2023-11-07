NHPC achieves record half-yearly net profit of Rs. 2,500 crore

Shillong, November 7: Government-owned NHPC, India’s foremost hydropower company, has reported its highest-ever half-yearly standalone net profit of Rs. 2,500 crore.

As per IANS, this impressive figure surpasses the previous half-year’s net profit of Rs. 2,483 crores.

NHPC’s consolidated net profit for the current half-year stands at Rs. 2,583 crore, marking an increase from the consolidated net profit of Rs. 2,575 crore for the corresponding previous half-year.

The NHPC Board granted approval for the financial results covering the second quarter and half-year concluded on September 30, 2023, during its meeting held on Monday.

NHPC boasts a total installed capacity of 7,097.2 MW in renewable power, which includes wind and solar energy. This capacity is distributed across 25 power stations, with 1,520 MW originating from its subsidiaries.