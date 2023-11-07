Wangala committee gears up for biggest post harvest celebration at Baljek

Tura, Nov 7: The 100 Drums Wangala Festival Organizing Committee, which will celebrate the 47th edition of the post-harvest festival of the Garo tribe at the Baljek Airport from Nov 9, is expecting a footfall of over 1 lakh visitors from across the region and outside.

The annual Wangala festival draws locals as well as foreigners with this year not expected to be any different. While the first day of the 3-day program will see GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak as the chief guest, the final day will see Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong as the chief guest.

Talking about the situation and the move of the committee to use the Baljek airport for the program instead of its permanent location at Chibagre, president of the committee, Rikman Sangma stated that after the commissioning of the Ganol Hydel Project, the PWD bridge connecting the road to the location was damaged.

“We were advised by the administration to use Baljek Airport on a temporary basis until the bridge is completed. We agreed though it has been a massive challenge. There is no electricity or water and we are arranging for generators. The PHE is helping with drawing water from the nearby stream which is about 2 kms away,” said Rikman.

He added while there were a few problems that needed fixing, the location is advantageous as it can accommodate thousands of vehicles and a huge crowd. While all days are expected to be filled with crowds, Rikman felt the location would allow for at least 1 lakh on Saturday, the final day of the festival.

“There are 160 stalls set up that will be given to local entrepreneurs, SHGs and others to display their wares as well as sell their products. Further in an effort to promote indigenous games, we are organizing at least 6 games through the festival. This year there will be 300 dancers who will be coming tomorrow, Nov 8, to begin their practice. We have arranged for their stay,” added Rikman.

Wangala is the biggest post-harvest festival of the Garo tribe, and the festival gives thanks to Misi Saljong, the Sun God for blessing the people with a rich harvest. Wangala is celebrated in the months from September to December, with different villages setting different dates for the occasion.

The biggest and most followed 100 Drums Wangala festival is organized by the above-mentioned committee in the early part of November every year with this year being the 47th edition.