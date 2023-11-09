Ethics Committee considers “severe punishment” for Mahua Moitra: Report

Shillong, November 9: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is set to meet on Thursday to finalize a draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.

Sources told India Today that the draft report recommends “severe punishment,” possibly leading to Moitra’s immediate expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

India Today reported that according to insider information, the Ethics Committee’s draft report characterizes Moitra’s actions as unethical, a breach of parliamentary privilege, and contempt of the House. It also highlights contradictions between Moitra’s and businessman Darshan Hiranandani’s statements regarding gifts and favors.

Sources close to Moitra anticipate a serious indictment, potentially leading to expulsion, based on the ethics panel’s draft report. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes and favors from Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in the Lok Sabha, including cash, luxury items, bungalow renovations, travel expenses, and holidays.

The draft report notes that Hiranandani provided Moitra with gifts like a Hermes scarf, Bobbi Brown makeup, and a car. Moitra has admitted to accepting these gifts and using Hiranandani’s car.

The IT Ministry’s report to the Ethics Committee reveals concerns about the consistent use of Moitra’s login credentials from the same IP address, despite her multiple visits to Dubai. This raises questions about the authenticity of her parliamentary activities.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Ethics Committee that certain sensitive documents, including draft bills, are not available in the public domain, posing a potential risk to national security.

The committee is also expected to address the actions of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, accused of “casting aspersions on the Committee chair” during the last meeting on November 2. Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Uttam Reddy, are expected to file dissent notes during the meeting.