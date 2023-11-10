100 Drums Wangala Festival kicks off

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 9: The 47th edition of the 100 Hundred Drums Wangala Festival began with the inauguration of the Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition where local, handmade products crafted by local artisans including various food items made by entrepreneurs of the region is being simultaneously organised during this three day Wangala festival at Jengjal, West Garo Hills from Thursday to Saturday.

GHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Albinush R Marak, who was the chief guest inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition on the opening day in the presence of Nikman Ch Marak, Deputy CEM, Nathwal S Marak, Executive Member, Civil Works, Heninson R Marak, Executive Member, Tourism, Joint Secretary Peter R Marak, Chairman, Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee (HDWFC), Ronald Rikman Ch Sangma, Secretary, HDWFC, Salgira A Sangma, District Officials, BSF Commandant, Members of Nokma Council, and other dignitaries attended the function.

While addressing the gathering, chief guest Albinush R Marak expressed his appreciation and gratitude to our forefathers and the members of the Wangala Committee for successfully organizing this festival every year in spite of facing various constraints. Informing about the importance of the culture and traditions of the society, he said that the rich culture and traditions of the Garos should be preserved to uphold our identity in the near future. He further urged everyone including the Wangala Committee members to continue preserving this tradition for our future generations.

Urging everyone to protect and safeguard their traditions, he said that a museum showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the Garos should be displayed at the permanent Wangala site in future at Chibragre, while also extending his full support and cooperation to work for the welfare of the society in future.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Hundred Drums Wangala Committee, Ronald Rikman Sangma informed that due to the construction of the dam at Chibragre, the entry route has been completely submerged and the celebration of the festival had to be relocated to Jengjal. He however expressed hope that the festival can be re-shifted to its permanent site at Wangala Adam once the constructin of a bridge takes place. He also expressed his gratitude to both Central and State Government, District Administration, West Garo Hills, GHADC and other sponsors including State Bank of India, Transport, Tourism departments, etc, for their financial assistance, etc in organizing this festival.

It may be mentioned that the Wangala is the most significant post harvest festival of the Garos generally held in the second week of November every year. It is a Thanksgiving ceremony to Misi Saljong also known as Pattigipa Ra∙rongipa (The Great Giver) for having blessed the people with rich harvest of the season. The Hundred Drums Wangala festival which was started in the year 1976 at Asanang, the Headquarters of Rongram Development Block near Tura has grown over the years under the patronage of the Government of Meghalaya and nurtured by the Festival organization.

On the first day of the festival, Indigenous Games and Sports like Wa∙pong sika, Jakpong Pe∙a, An∙ding O’ka, Rongma Chilsusa∙a for women, Rongma Desusa∙a for men, were organised.

In the Tug of War competition, Mitela Group emerge winner by defeating the six times defending champion from Rongkhon and Rongkhon team bagged the Runners Up trophy. The winners were awarded with a Trophy, Certificate and Cash prizes.

The students of Tura Government College and Garo Cultural Forum, Assam also presented a special Wangala dance on the first day of the festival.

Folk song competition, Rugala ceremony, Chachat So∙a, and Rhythm of 100 Drums are some of the events to take place in the following days.