Rising diabetes among youth in India due to lifestyle

Shillong, November 10: Doctors ahead of World Diabetes Day highlighted the surge in Type 2 diabetes among younger populations globally and notably in India.

As per IANS, sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise, and increased consumption of junk food have been identified as major contributors to this concerning trend over the last decade.

In India, recognized as the diabetes capital, studies reveal a troubling increase in Type 2 diabetes among young adults aged 20-40. The Indian Council of Medical Research-INdia DIABetes study found that one-tenth of all Indians have diabetes, with 101 million diagnosed and 136 million at a pre-diabetic stage.

This trend poses substantial health challenges, affecting various bodily functions such as the cardiovascular system and kidneys. Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes in young individuals include increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, and slow wound healing, underscoring the need for early detection and management to avert complications.

Lifestyle factors, particularly the lack of exercise, consumption of junk and refined foods, and trans fats, have been identified as significant contributors to the rise in diabetes cases among the younger population.

Type 2 diabetes poses substantial risks to the cardiovascular system, increasing the likelihood of heart-related issues, strokes, and kidney complications. Recommendations by health experts include regular exercise for at least 150 minutes a week, a healthy diet avoiding refined sugars, flour, and trans fats to mitigate the risk factors associated with the condition.