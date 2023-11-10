Unified web portal launched for seamless municipal services in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 10: Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal on Friday launched a newly developed integrated web portal to offer online services of municipal bodies in the state..

The portal, accessible at https://assamurban.in/, will aggregate the entire database of all verticals of the housing and urban affairs department and all municipal bodies in Assam. It will serve as a unified platform for citizens to access departmental services online.

Portal benefits include online property tax payment, instant trade license approval, e-services such as drinking water supply connection requests, theatre and playground bookings, film shooting and GPS tracking of municipal vehicles besides online complaint filing and resolution mechanisms.

The portal provides detailed descriptions of municipal bodies, including maps and demographics, information about mayor/chairpersons and ward members, assets, programme activities, tender details, et al.

Speaking at the launch, the minister urged citizens to utilise the integrated portal for accessing all housing and urban affairs department services online.

“This initiative is crucial for eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and enabling people to avail services from their homes,” Singhal said.

