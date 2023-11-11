47th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival concludes

Tura, Nov 11: The spectacular rhythm of the Hundred Drums Wangala festival touch the zenith on the concluding day witnessed by a record number of people on the third and final day of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Meghalaya Infratech & Innovations Corporation Limited and MLA Mahendraganj Assembly Constituency, Sanjay A Sangma expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wangala committee members for their effort and dedication in preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Garos by organizing this festival annually.

Highlighting the importance of this traditional festival, the Chief Guest said that the festival is integral to the tribal way of life and crucial to preserving the unique tribal identity, its customs and traditions. Mentioning about the former founding member of the Wangala Committee Late L K Marak, he said that he had seen his dedication and contribution for the benefit of the society by being a member of the committee.

Stating that people nowadays do not know how to perform wangala dance properly and that they practice and perform the dance whenever there is a function or any event and therefore, he suggested that the education department should take the initiative to teach the students in schools and also requested everyone to wear the traditional attire when they participate in the Wangala festival.

Expressing his gratefulness to the members of the Wangala Committee, the Guest of Honour for the festival, Rupa M Marak, MLA from Dadenggre Assembly Constituency said that earlier he thought that the festival is being organized just for the sake of organizing, but after attending the festival in the previous years at Wangala A’dam Chibragre, he started to understand the importance of the festival and the need to preserve the culture and identity of our forefathers for our future generations. He also advised everyone to learn other practices of our culture such as the ritual performed after the person is dead and the procedure while seeking groom, etc. Lauding the dedicated efforts of the members in organizing this festival, he expressed his support and encouragement to continue this festival in a bigger and better way in future.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani also took the effort to addressing the gathering in Garo language and elaborated on the importance and significance of the wangala festival.

Earlier, while welcoming the gathering the Chairman of the Wangala Committee Ronald Rikman Sangma highlighted the history and beginning of the Wangala festival and the need to preserve the culture and traditions of the Garos.

The Wangala Anthem, “Dimdim Dimchong Dachichong” which is the age old popular folk song composed by Late Millickson K Sangma is sung everyday of the festival.

It may be mentioned that the 100 Drums Wangala is the post harvest festival of the Garos, consisting of various thanksgiving rituals followed with merrymaking, music and dance.

Tourist from far and beyond including Germany, Switzerland, France, Bangladesh, Tamil Nadu, Pune, Assam, and media persons from various places came to witness the wangala festival and enrich themselves with rituals called Rugala which is performed a day ahead of the wangala by the Nokma (A Village Chief) in which the offering of the first hand special rice-beer along with cooked rice and vegetables are given to Misi Saljong, the Giver and Sa∙sat So∙a ceremony or burning of the incense at the pillar of his house performed on the next day to mark the beginning of weeklong wangala festival.

The ten dance contingent who participated in the competition were Gondenggre, Chibragre, Chidaogre, Sadolbra, Buripara, Dalbenggre, Bolbokgre from West Garo Hills, Wanokdamgre from North Garo Hills, Rongjeng from East Garo Hills and Chepagre from South West Garo Hills Districts. The winner of this year’s wangala competition is Gondenggre followed by Chidaogre and Sadolbra dance troupes.

Host of distinguished dignitaries, District Officials, Members of the Wangala Committee and people all over the Garo Hills attended the festival.