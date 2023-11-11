Tel Aviv, Nov 10: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would control Gaza Strip after the end of the current war. He said this while addressing the Mayors of Gaza border towns on Friday at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu added that Israel will not rely on international forces to control Gaza Strip.
Army will control Gaza Strip after war ends: Israel
