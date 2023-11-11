Shillong gears up for 7th Nat’l Boxing C’ship

More than 350 boxers from country to vie for glory

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 10:The anticipation is palpable as a stellar lineup of elite boxers from across the nation is set to descend upon Shillong later this month for the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship. This championship holds significant importance as it serves as a crucial training ground for India’s pugilists ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Hosted at the SAI Indoor Stadium on the NEHU campus, the championship, organized by the Meghalaya Boxing Association (MBA) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), and sponsored by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, will showcase the talents of over 350 boxers competing in 13 distinct weight categories. The intense competition is scheduled to unfold from November 25 to December 1. In a press conference held today, MBA President Cornelius Kharhunai, the tournament’s Organising Secretary, and Joint Secretary of the BFI Larry Kharpran, along with other officials, provided insights into the forthcoming national event. Kharpran highlighted the broad participation, with boxers from over 30 states, Union territories, and sports promotion boards competing in weight categories ranging from 46kg to 92kg.Expressing gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma, Commissioner and Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Dr. Vijay Kumar D, and Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Smti Isawanda Laloo, Kharpran acknowledged their pivotal roles in supporting the championship as the chairperson of the organizing committee.

The event is expected to feature some of the most prominent male boxers, including two-time Olympian and six-time Asian Championship medallist Shiva Thapa, 2018 Asian Games champion Amit Panghal, and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas, among others.

Beyond the impressive roster of boxers, the championship will also draw over 100 coaches and 60 technical officials, cementing its status as a prestigious sporting event. Preparation efforts are well underway, with an estimated budget of around Rs 1 crore covering essential aspects such as food, lodging, logistics, etc. Notably, government support is crucial, given the limited avenues for private sponsorship in amateur boxing.

Larry Kharpran also disclosed that the selection process for Meghalaya boxers will commence tomorrow, with an expectation of around 10 local athletes participating in the championship. “There will be very stiff competition, but hopefully, our boxers who excelled in the East Zone Elite Men’s Boxing Championship in August, like Badonkupar Synnah and Sanjeev Maskul, can clinch medals on home turf,” Kharpran added optimistically.

The championship promises not only fierce competition but also a vibrant display of sportsmanship, as more than just a platform for rivalry, it fosters camaraderie among the nation’s boxing community. Spectators can look forward to witnessing nothing short of excellence in the ring.