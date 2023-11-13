Sacked UK Home Secretary says ‘will have more to say in due course’

London, Nov 13: Breaking her silence moments after being sacked as British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said it has been a “greatest privilege” to serve in the top position and she will “have more to say in due course”.

The Indian-origin minister was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday over her sharp criticism of police amid pro-Palestinian rallies in the country, saying officers “play favourites” when policing protests.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary. I will have more to say in due course,” Braverman said.

Braverman, whose sacking was announced as part of a major reshuffle by Downing Street, will be replaced by former foreign secretary, James Cleverly.

A hardline conservative, Braverman has frequently courted controversies and has been slammed by her colleagues as well as opposition party members for her remarks on migration, protesters, homeless people and the police.

Before calling pro-Palestinian protesters as “hate marchers” and their organisers having “links to terrorist groups”, she sparked outrage by claiming that those sleeping on streets, are only doing so because it is a “lifestyle choice” they have made.

In April, she said that all British-Pakistanis, are part of grooming gangs that “pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls”.

As part of former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government in October last year, Braverman had said that it is her “dream” to see a plane of asylum seekers take off for Rwanda before Christmas.

London witnessed one of the largest Pro-Palestine marches on November 11 after Israel-Hamas conflict began last month with protestors marching from Marble Arch in Hyde Park through the capital down the Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Clashes broke out between far-right counter-protesters and the police, and the opposition Labour alleged that they were sparked by Braverman’s comments.

“Every day she remains in office it further undermines the prime minister’s authority,” an MP told The Guardian after her recent provocative remarks.

IANS