Wankhede set for epic clash: India vs New Zealand semifinal insights

Shillong, November 14: The historic Wankhede Stadium, a witness to India’s World Cup triumph in 2011, gears up for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

As per IANS, there are key factors shaping this crucial knockout match based on the stadium’s recent trends.

Toss Dominance: Winning the toss is pivotal, as statistics from Cricket-21.com reveal teams batting first have secured victory in three out of four matches in this World Cup at Wankhede. A high average first innings score of 357/6, with a winning average of 379/7, emphasizes the advantage of setting a target.

Early Innings Challenge: Batting second teams face difficulties in the first 10 overs, struggling to score under the lights. The numbers show that in the 1-10 overs phase of the second innings, batters managed only 168 runs at a lower run rate and higher balls per boundary compared to the first innings.

Fast-Bowlers’ Dominance: Wankhede has favored fast-bowlers in this World Cup, with 47 wickets at an average of 29, an economy rate of 6.6, and a strike rate of 26.4. Spinners, in contrast, have struggled with only 11 scalps at a higher average, economy rate, and strike rate.

Middle Overs Battle: The clash between India’s bowlers and New Zealand’s batters in the middle overs (11-40) will be crucial. New Zealand has excelled, making 1563 runs at an average of 55.8, while India boasts the best bowling performance in this phase with 45 scalps at an average of 22.9.

Key Players: Virat Kohli, the tournament’s leading scorer, has been exceptional against both pace and spin. Mohammad Shami’s outstanding form, especially in powerplays, makes him a force to reckon with, having taken 16 wickets at an incredible average of 9.6.

In this anticipated clash, the toss, the team’s performance in the first ten overs, the middle overs battle, and the impact of fast-bowlers are poised to be decisive. The Wankhede, the epicenter of Mumbai on Wednesday, will witness a showdown between two formidable teams.