Govt to crack down on drug suppliers, says Dy CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The state government along with the police department is relentlessly fighting against the supply of drugs in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone said here on Tuesday.

While appealing to the citizens of the state to support the government in the battle against drugs, Tynsong said that the people should not hesitate to come forward to report any kind of suspicion.

The deputy chief minister stressed on the need to come down heavily on the suppliers to control the supply of drugs in the state.

‘The police team hardly sleeps, they are working hard in the fight against drugs and to nab the suppliers’, Tynsong said. Concerning the addicts, he said that the system needs the help and cooperation of the locality, family members in order to curb the menace of drugs.

However, when asked about the recent viral video showing a woman allegedly selling drugs openly in the heart of the city, Tynsong said, “I am not aware. It is not that we don’t have enough input or manpower; we do have. The only point is that, at least if the public has any suspicions, they should willingly come forward and inform us. We will not disclose their names; just come, inform us, and the police will be there,” said Tynsong.