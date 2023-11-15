X Corp’s stringent measures in India: Record 2,37,339 accounts banned

Shillong, November 15: Elon Musk-led X Corp, previously known as Twitter, executed a substantial crackdown on user accounts in India between September 26 and October 25.

As per IANS, a staggering 2,34,584 accounts faced suspension, primarily for endorsing child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. In addition, 2,755 accounts promoting terrorism were also removed during this period.

Under the leadership transition with the appointment of new X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the micro-blogging platform disclosed these figures in its monthly report, adhering to the IT Rules, 2021. X Corp received 3,229 complaints from Indian users, addressing issues through its grievance redressal mechanisms. Of these, 78 grievances involved appeals against account suspensions, with 43 suspensions overturned upon review.

The complaints encompassed various concerns, with hateful conduct (1,424) being the most prevalent, followed by abuse/harassment (917), child sexual exploitation (366), and sensitive adult content (231). In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, major digital platforms, exceeding 5 million users, are obligated to publish monthly compliance reports.

During the preceding reporting period (August 26 to September 25), X Corp took stringent action, banning 5,57,764 accounts in India and removing 1,675 accounts associated with terrorism. In the month before that (July 26 to August 25), a substantial 12,80,107 account bans were imposed, along with the removal of 2,307 terrorism-promoting accounts.

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, X Corp has also taken action against over 325,000 pieces of content violating its terms of service, encompassing violent speech and hateful conduct.