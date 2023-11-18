A little more patience for Sanam, stage reset for Sunday

By Abha Anindita

SHILLONG, Nov 17: The weather gods played spoilsport on the much anticipated Cherry Blossom Festival which was to start with a bang on Friday. Several Sanam fans had reached the venue at Kurkalang grounds in Bhoirymbong, Ri-Bhoi District, but were disheartened to know the show had to be put on hold due to the inclement weather. The other artists too were disappointed at the prospect of not being able to perform on the opening day.

The first day of the Cherry Blossom Festival had some brilliant headlining names, ranging from the renowned Indie-pop, Sanam – The Band and the biggest tribute band of Linkin Park, The Hybrid Theory.

The Shillong Times caught up with Sanam – The Band after they returned from the venue rather disappointed after learning that their show had to be put on hold.

In a candid chat with ST, the band known for their soulful renditions of old time Bollywood classics revealed that they prep themselves up and tune themselves to a particular mindset ahead of a gig. The vocalist has to keep a check on what he’s eating and how much while the drummer would have to eat more in order to expend energy while performing the drumming calisthenics.

Sanam one of the first independent artists in an era without internet and social media, recently completed their 13-year journey. Speaking about this sustained musical journey, Sanam Puri, the lead vocalist of the band said, “We make music with passion, and from our hearts, and that is why we have been able to last this long in the industry.”

Keshav Dhanraj, the band’s drummer added with a chuckle, “People calling us good looking and all that is fine, but when our fans, followers and audience tell us that our music heals them, can there be anything better?”

Keshav added that at a particular juncture during the Covid pandemic when a music company reached out to them requesting them to make a playlist of all the songs that people were listening to the most in those difficult times, they were told that their music helped people to heal.

When asked what responsibility comes along with being an artist, Sanam emphasised that this is something that comes along with being a public figure. “Everybody is gifted with something and if they go around aimlessly, they are just wasting their gift. In our case, we reciprocate the love we get,” Sanam said.

The band started their career on YouTube with organic views, when the country hardly recognised independent artists.

Sanam also spoke about how YouTube’s organic views then when there weren’t as many internet users like today helped them establish a base of genuine supporters.

“Today if you look at it, there’s a lot of instant fame that comes with the advent of social media and short videos,” Sanam added.

“This might validate one temporarily, but putting out music that connects with people and is not centred on fame and money helps in the long run,” band member Venky added.

The band was as excited to perform in the city as the people of Meghalaya are. When told that the youth here prefer western music but that Sanam – the Band has managed to cross that threshold and are a household name here, Sanam excitedly added, “When we were told that people here know us, it was a revelation. We were also told that people here not only listen to our renditions but also the numbered originals which are not as common, and that’s why we were excited to perform the best mix of both the sets here.”

Sanam further added that since people in Shillong are open to music they would have the liberty to try out a variety of genre here.

The band’s performance has been postponed to Sunday, on the same day as Ronan Keating.

The band is widely recognised as the “undisputed kings of Indie-pop”. Reacting to this Venkat Subhramaniam aka Venky, the bass guitarist said, “The genre, pop/indie-pop has been evolving and taking new forms.” He cited the likes of Prateek Kuhad, When Chai Met Toast and other regional indie-pop bands as well as independent artists, who are introducing different versions of pop music.

Samar, the lead guitarist of the band, a shy lad by nature was enthusiastic about the band’s gig and also added that they want to keep coming back to this place to perform not in a limited time, but to show what they can do when they have the liberty of performing without a time limit.

The four-member band which initially launched with their original creation later switched to making renditions owing to the demand. Venky however pointed out that they were excited to know that people love their originals too and they will get back at those soon.

Offering a word of advice to aspiring musicians, Sanam said, “One should be inspired but never copy someone else. “Never let go of your originality but also do not stop experimenting.

Adding to that, Keshav said, “Music should be created to move people, and a lot of times it is about intention. When that is clear, a lot of things do fall into place.”

The band felt like a unit as they expressed each of their opinions with a rare fervour, without airs and with a candidness that was unique. They fervently hope that their supporters would come to watch their live performance, which is now slated for Sunday, with as much excitement as they have been harbouring on Friday.

On Friday, several outstation fans from neighbouring Assam and elsewhere had arrived at the venue but had to return disappointed. But they all said they would return on Sunday.