Four militants killed in military operation in Pakistan

Shillong, November 19: Four militants were killed in an intelligence-based military operation in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country’s Army.

Security forces on Saturday conducted an intelligence-based operation, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security personnel, the ISPR said in a statement, Geo News reported.

The slain militants included a high-value target named Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly wanted by the Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities,” said the ISPR.

The security forces have started a clearance operation in the surrounding ranges, it added. (IANS)