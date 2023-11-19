UP students in Classes 9, 10 will now have learning targets

Prayagraj, Nov 19 : For the first time, more than 50 lakh students enrolled in Classes 9 and 10 across Uttar Pradesh’s schools affiliated with the state Board will now have specific learning targets.

Officials from the state secondary education department have announced that experts from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), UP, have defined the learning outcomes for these students.

The decision to establish learning outcomes aligns with the recommendations of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, focusing on students from Classes 9 to 12.

This initiative aims to improve the quality of learning in schools. The directive emphasises the importance of achieving these targets through corrective actions.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director of General (School Education), has forwarded details of the learning outcomes for English, Mathematics, and Science subjects to all principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and District Inspectors of Schools (DIoSs). (IANS)