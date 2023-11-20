No conflict of interest, says bidder for 108 services

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Delhi-based Kubera Solutions Pvt Ltd on Sunday clarified that there is no conflict of interest between the company and Medulance. Both the companies are vying to manage the state’s 108 Ambulance Service.

“Our working relationship in any other state has no bearing on our ability and qualification to bid individually for the Meghalaya 108 tender,” the firm stated in response to news articles that stated it had violated the conflict of interest.

Kubera also stated that the experiences that the company and their consortium partner claimed to have were different from those that Medulance reported. Each of the three companies had a separate contract with 102 Delhi, it added.

The firm stated, “These accusations have been made solely to confuse people and lead the authorities astray.”

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh had earlier said that the government is verifying the bidders’ claims and refutations on the 108 services.

Lyngdoh stated that the department is processing and writing to various agencies and authorities for verifications of all the claims and counter claims of the bidders, citing information that caused a great deal of confusion and allegations and counter allegations between the firms.

She stated that the department will probably process it more quickly after that is resolved.

“Everything remains same but we are just verifying the claims and counter claims,” she stated.

Following new concerns about the qualifications of some of the bidders early in the process, the selection of a company to manage the 108 emergency services in the state through a tender procedure is becoming increasingly hazy.

A few bids reportedly broke the “conflict of interest” clause in the bidding contract, according to a letter from one of the bidders to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Meghalaya.

The letter claims that two bidders — Medulance and Kubera Transport Solutions (Rakshak) — are in active business relations with the Delhi government over a project (CATS).