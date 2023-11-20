Plaint blows lid off intl betel nut smuggling racket

From Our Correspondent

Baghmara, Nov 19: In a sensational development, social activist, Nilbath Marak has claimed a huge international smuggling nexus in the movement of betel nuts from Myanmar through the international borders of Bangladesh into India. The lid to the racket, as they say, has just been blown off following a complaint filed by the social activist.

The matter came to light following complaint to South Garo Hills (SGH) deputy commissioner, allegedly the same district through which the illegal trade has been taking place, apparently close to four years now.

The activist believes that the illegal trade had gone under the radar possibly due to the involvement and blessing of many who are in the echelons of power in both Assam and Meghalaya.

As per the complaint submitted on Saturday, the trucks that are carrying loads of more than 16 MT of betel nuts, have no valid papers or sanction from Indian authorities to bring the produce into India. Further the trucks were also damaging the highway which is already in the most dreadful state for travellers.

Speaking about the situation, Nilbath stated that he was surprised by the extent of what was happening.

“I was on my way back from Baghmara to Williamnagar through the Siju–Nongalbibra road (NH–62) when I noticed many trucks by the side of the road. As no coal trade is currently taking place I became a little suspicious and went to inspect. When I did so, I was surprised that these trucks were all carrying betel nut that is not from Garo Hills. When I questioned the drivers, I came to know that the produce was being illegally smuggled into India through Bangladesh. These are betel nuts of Burmese origin,” said Nilbath.

As per sources, the betel nut is initially sent into Bangladesh from Myanmar before it makes its way into the border villages around India. Men are posted on both sides of the border to look for BGB and BSF authorities before the bags are transferred during their absence. This happens in many places including Rongara and Baghmara. The produce then makes its way through the NH–62 into neighbouring Assam where it is sent either to markets or factories.

What the illegal trade has done is that it has brought down the rates of locally sourced betel nuts causing a ripple effect in costs overall.

What is interesting is that these trucks with their illegal produce have been making their way through the entire Garo Hills — from Rongara–Baghmara to Dudhnoi in Assam and beyond — with no one stopping them. The betel nuts also make their way through Nongjri in South West Khasi Hills before going to Assam through Shallang in West Khasi Hills.

“This only shows there is involvement from the top or this would have not been possible for so long. Many MLAs are in the know

and may be involved or directly assisting the illegal smuggling activities across both Assam and Meghalaya. This is smuggling and has been carrying on since the past four years. The nexus is really deep or this would not have been possible to the extent that it has,” informed Nilbath.

Another social activist from North Garo Hills, Gregory Sangma felt there was a strong need to investigate what was taking place so that Indian authorities could find out who exactly were behind what has become a very lucrative racket.

Meanwhile SGH Deputy Commissioner, Shivansh Awasti confirmed that a complaint had been registered and the district police have been asked to investigate.